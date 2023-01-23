Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Air India Express flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat has made an emergency landing at Trivandrum Airport.

The flight, IX 549, took off from Kerala's capital city at 8.30 am and returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat has made an emergency landing at Trivandrum Airport, shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system. There were 105 passengers onboard, according to the news agency PTI.

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat has made an emergency landing at Trivandrum Airport, shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system. There were 105 passengers onboard, according to the news agency PTI.

The flight, IX 549, took off from Kerala's capital city at 8.30 am and returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

The flight, IX 549, took off from Kerala's capital city at 8.30 am and returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that all 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe. 

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that all 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe. 

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 pm, he said. All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 pm, he said. All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are added.)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are added.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP