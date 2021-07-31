Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

The flight was going to return from Damman in Saudi Arabia with Indian passengers as part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission'
1 min read . 12:02 PM IST Livemint

However, the plane had no passengers, due to the COVID- 19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Saturday after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected, an airport official said.

After taking off from at around 7.52 am, less than an hour into the flight, the pilots noticed the crack in the windshield of the airplane prompting them to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram for an emergency landing at around 8.50 am, the official said.

However, the plane had no passengers, due to the COVID- 19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight. All the crew members, including the pilots, are safe, C V Ravindran, the Director of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, told PTI.

