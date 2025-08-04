Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru following mid-air technical issue

Air India Express flight IX2718, which departed from Bengaluru, had to return to the airport on Sunday due to a technical problem mid-air, ANI reported on Monday, citing the airline.

Advertisement

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the aircraft performed a precautionary landing following a period of circling to burn fuel and lighten the aircraft. This manoeuvre was conducted according to standard safety protocols.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the report cited an official statement.

Also Read | Cockroaches found on Air India flight to Mumbai make passengers uncomfortable

The airline said that an alternative aircraft had been arranged to ensure the affected passengers could continue their journey.

"We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations," the statement added.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the cause of the technical issue.

Advertisement

Similar incidents in July Last month, an Air India Express flight was unable to take off from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to a technical problem and watch hour restrictions at the airport, the report said, citing an Air India Express spokesperson.

The airline offered guests options such as hotel stays, free rescheduling, or a full refund upon cancellation.

On July 23, an Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha had to return to its origin shortly after takeoff because of a technical problem.

The flight departed at 9:17 am and safely arrived back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 am. The airline organised an alternative plane, offered refreshments to passengers, and the flight took off later.

Advertisement

“One of our flights returned to Kozhikode, Kerala, after takeoff due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed,” the report quoted a spokesperson.