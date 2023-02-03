Air India Express flight's engine catches fire; all passengers safe
- An Air India Express aircraft was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000-ft during climb
An Air India Express flight on Friday made an emergency landing at Abu Dhabi airport after an engine caught fire. According to a statement by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000-ft during climb".
