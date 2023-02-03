An Air India Express flight on Friday made an emergency landing at Abu Dhabi airport after an engine caught fire. According to a statement by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000-ft during climb".

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport. "The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe," Air India Express said.

This is the second incident of an emergency landing of an Air India Express aircraft within a week. On 29 January, an Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport following a suspected hydraulic failure.

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM. The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal. The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

On 23 January, another Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system.

The initial flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)