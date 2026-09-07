Air India Express flight shuts engine at 36,000 ft after oil pressure enters danger zone; lands overweight in Cochin

An Air India Express flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was compelled to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a technical issue involving engine oil pressure, news agency ANI reported. The aircraft made a precautionary landing safely at Cochin International Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury.
According to ANI, the Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 was flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed the oil quantity dropping rapidly, prompting them to shut down the engine when the oil pressure entered the danger zone.
The crew reportedly detected the technical snag 50 minutes after take-off. Following standard safety procedures, the crew conducted a FORDEC assessment - a structured decision-making framework commonly used in emergency management - and decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin.
The commander contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed air traffic control (ATC) that the flight was turning back to Cochin. The crew followed standard safety procedures as the aircraft changed course.
During the diversion, both pilots continued to monitor the engine parameters and prepared for possible contingencies. About 45 minutes after turning back, the oil pressure of Engine 1 began to fluctuate and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a dangerous drop.
The crew then followed the Non-Normal Checklist (NNC) and shut down Engine 1.
Landing an overweight Boeing 737 with only one engine operating is a high-workload and high-risk manoeuvre. Despite this, the crew completed the landing smoothly.
Passengers on board were largely unaware of the seriousness of the situation unfolding in the cockpit.
Technical diversions have become increasingly frequent among Indian airlines. The latest incident comes days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary findings into the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident.
According to the report, Airbus technical experts inspected the aircraft for three days in the presence of the investigation team. Hydraulic components and samples of hydraulic fluid were also collected for further analysis.
Following the Phuket-Delhi incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would increase the annual percentage of psychoactive substance tests for flight crew.
The Air India Express engine-oil incident has now raised another question: whether the Ministry of Civil Aviation will also strengthen the framework governing DGCA safety audits.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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