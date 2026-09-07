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Air India Express flight shuts engine at 36,000 ft after oil pressure enters danger zone; lands overweight in Cochin

The crew reportedly detected the technical snag 50 minutes after take-off. Following standard safety procedures, the crew conducted a FORDEC assessment.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated7 Sep 2026, 03:57 PM IST
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Air India Express IX 415 shuts engine 1 after oil drop at 36,000 ft.
Air India Express IX 415 shuts engine 1 after oil drop at 36,000 ft.(Agency, Skytrax)
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An Air India Express flight from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was compelled to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a technical issue involving engine oil pressure, news agency ANI reported. The aircraft made a precautionary landing safely at Cochin International Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury.

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According to ANI, the Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 was flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed the oil quantity dropping rapidly, prompting them to shut down the engine when the oil pressure entered the danger zone.

The crew reportedly detected the technical snag 50 minutes after take-off. Following standard safety procedures, the crew conducted a FORDEC assessment - a structured decision-making framework commonly used in emergency management - and decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin.

Also Read | Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot who tested positive for drugs

The commander contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed air traffic control (ATC) that the flight was turning back to Cochin. The crew followed standard safety procedures as the aircraft changed course.

During the diversion, both pilots continued to monitor the engine parameters and prepared for possible contingencies. About 45 minutes after turning back, the oil pressure of Engine 1 began to fluctuate and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a dangerous drop.

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The crew then followed the Non-Normal Checklist (NNC) and shut down Engine 1.

Aircraft lands safely on one engine

Landing an overweight Boeing 737 with only one engine operating is a high-workload and high-risk manoeuvre. Despite this, the crew completed the landing smoothly.

Passengers on board were largely unaware of the seriousness of the situation unfolding in the cockpit.

Technical diversions raise safety questions

Technical diversions have become increasingly frequent among Indian airlines. The latest incident comes days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary findings into the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

Also Read | AI flight diverted to Ahmedabad after crew finds ‘bomb’ note on tissue paper

According to the report, Airbus technical experts inspected the aircraft for three days in the presence of the investigation team. Hydraulic components and samples of hydraulic fluid were also collected for further analysis.

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Focus turns to DGCA safety audits

Following the Phuket-Delhi incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would increase the annual percentage of psychoactive substance tests for flight crew.

The Air India Express engine-oil incident has now raised another question: whether the Ministry of Civil Aviation will also strengthen the framework governing DGCA safety audits.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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