Air India Express flight to Dubai diverted due to fire warning

Dubai-bound Air India Express flight diverted due to fire warning, but it was later confirmed to be a false alarm.

Due to fire warning, a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight was diverted around an hour after take-off on Wednesday. However, later, it turned out to be a false alarm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airport sources cited, the flight from Karipur international airport was diverted to Kannur after the pilot noticed a fire warning light in the aircraft's cargo hold.

The flight -- IX 345 -- with 176 people, including the crew, onboard landed safely at Kannur around 11 am and all the passengers are fine, the source said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft had taken off from Karipur airport at 9.53 am and an hour into the flight, the pilot noticed the warning light and decided to divert to Kannur, it added.

However, the arline later confirmed that it was a false alarm.

"Following a false alarm, our Kozhikode-Dubai flight has been diverted to Kannur. An alternative flight is being arranged to continue the scheduled operations to Dubai from Kannur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Air India Express regrets the delay and inconvenience caused to guests and provided food and refreshments," an airline spokesperson said.

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah which is scheduled to land at Kannur soon, would be utilised to take the passengers to Dubai, the spokesperson added.

