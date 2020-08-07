An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers onboard veered off the runway while landing at Kozhikode on Friday. One of the pilots of the Dubai-Kozhikode flight has died while many passengers are feared injured, Bharatiya Janata MP KJ Alphons said. The incident took place around 7:45 pm. The ambulances and fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has started.

"A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing," the aviation regulator confirmed.

"Second tragedy of the day in Kerala: Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire," KJ Alphons, former Minister of State for Tourism, and Rajya Sabha MP.

"Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police," the news agency ANI reported. The aviation regulator ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, according to the reports.

"Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Incessant rains wreaked havoc in the southern state.

Here are the latest updates:

1) Initial images show that the aircraft completely broke into pieces.

2) All on board have been evacuated and the injured taken to the hospital, authorities said.

3) There were 174 passengers, 10 infants , 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft.

4) Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575: Consulate General of India, Dubai.

5) "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

6) "Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," said External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar





















