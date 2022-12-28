Air India Express issues covid guidelines for travellers coming from UAE

Air India Express travellers from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to India are required to complete their COVID 19 vaccination doses and take other precautions like using masks and physical distancing as per the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by airline.
The recommendation has advised all the visitors to complete their immunisation as per approved in their country. The children below 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing under the guideline.
"All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," the official Twitter handle of Air India Express tweeted.
The government had earlier made COVID testing mandatory for air travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.
Owned by Air India, the Air India Express, is India's first international budget carrier that offers flights to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
The children passengers have to undergo the testing after arrival and they will get the required treatment if they show COVID symptoms.
"Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol," the advisory by Air India Express read.
Random sampling at airport
To ramp up its COVID-19 precautionary measure, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation(MoCA) on Thursday has announced to conduct at least two per cent of random sampling test of the passengers arriving on international flights to the country.
In its official statement, MoCA stated that the passengers will be identified by the airlines and would be able to leave the airport after random sample collection. Passengers tested positive will be isolated and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.
"This arrangement should come into practice with effect from 10:00 am on December 24," as per the statement from MoCA.
Mentioning about the random RT-PCR sampling at airports, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha said that the government began its COVID random testing at International airports for international passengers in the country. The decision came after the rise in COVID cases in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.
