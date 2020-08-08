MANGALORE/ NEW DELHI : The ill-fated Air India Express flight IX1344, which skidded off the runway and crashed in Kozhikode on Friday killing 17, was the third such crash at the table-top airport since 2014 and came in the wake of several agencies raising serious safety concerns about the infrastructure. The bulk of traffic at the airport, operated by the government-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), comprises flights carrying passengers between the state and the Gulf.

On 2 August 2014, an Air India Express flight had veered off the runway and had damaged the ILS columns. Instrument Landing System (ILS) is defined as a precision runway approach aid based on two radio beams which together provide pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land.

Safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had then concluded that the accident was a result of one of the tyres in the rear section bursting during landing.

On August 4, 2017, a SpiceJet Bombardier aircraft had ploughed into the ILS after veering away from the water-logged runway. The Bombardier aircraft was carrying 60 passengers and six crew.

Thankfully, neither of the accidents threw up any injuries though the aircraft, in each accident, sustained heavy damages, which were compensated by insurers.

Incidentally, all the three accidents had happened in the first week of August, amidst heavy rains and heavy aquaplaning was given as the main reason for both accidents by aviation experts.

Aquaplaning occurs when a layer of water builds between the wheels of a vehicle and the road, thus reducing friction that prevents the vehicle from responding to brakes or other external forces.

A little over a year ago, the DGCA had served a notice to the airport after an audit revealed safety concerns over ‘excessive rubber deposits’ — an occurrence that poses even higher risks in times of rains.

A senior DGCA official on Friday said that a formal enquiry is being carried out by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a division under the ministry of civil aviation.

Officials at the Indian Bureau of Air Safety told Mint that the airport was largely responsible for the safety requirements for landing.

"The airport is equipped with the rubber residue scrapers which will have to be used ideally after every landing, especially during the monsoons. If this is not done, the residue will form a layer of rubber between the hind tyres, preventing the ridges of the tyres from being in contact with the tarmac," an official said, requesting anonymity.

"In monsoon conditions, the aquaplaning effect will further aggravate the situation. In the case of the present mishap and that of the Spicejet in 2017, this aspect has been cited as one of the causes," the official added.

Prior to the accident that occurred at 7.40pm Friday, parts of the southern state had witnessed incessant showers for 48 hours with hilly areas, where the airport is located, getting the rains for an even longer period.

Interestingly, the Kochi Airport which is just 180 kilometers from Kozhikode, was closed Friday.

Both Kochi and Kozhikode received the same volume of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and it is a matter of intrigue why the Kozhikode airport was not closed for operations, taking cue from the Kochi airport.

The Kannur airport, about 12 kilometers from Kozhikode, is also operating. The India Meteorological Department had on Thursday issued orange alerts for weather conditions from Thursday night to Saturday morning.

The Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Committee (CASAC) had in 2011 raised safety concerns about the Kozhikode table top runway, in the aftermath of an Air India Express plane crash in Mangalore in 2010.

The flight data recorder of IX1344 flight that crashed on Friday has been recovered, the DGCA official said, adding that AAIB is expected to come out with a report on the accident in a few days.

"At the Kozhikode table top airport, aircraft normally land at 800 feet but IX1344 landed beyond 3,000 feet, resulting in the accident," the above mentioned DGCA official said.

"The incident is being investigated. The causes of the accident will be out soon," the official added.

