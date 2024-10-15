“Air India Express, along with a few other operators, received a specific security threat from an unverified social media handle. In response, security protocols were promptly activated as directed by the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The flight landed safely, and the aircraft will be released for operations following all mandated security procedures," said an Air India Express Spokesperson on a bomb threat call on AIX Flight in Ayodhya.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}