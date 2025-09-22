Air India Express passenger on flight to Varanasi tries to enter cockpit while looking for toilet

A passenger aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi reportedly tried opening the cockpit door, mistaking it for the lavatory (toilet). The incident occurred on Monday on flight IX-1086.

According to an Economic Times report, the passenger even guessed the correct cockpit passcode, leading to a security scare on the flight. The report said that the captain refused to open the door, fearing a potential hijack.

The passenger was reportedly travelling with eight other companions.

‘Not compromised’: Air India Express reaffirms ‘safety and security’ However, an Air India Express spokesperson clarified that the passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory and assured that the airline is “not compromised.”

“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised.”

The airline said that all nine passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on landing for further investigation.

Air India plane returns from taxiway In a separate incident on Sunday, a Delhi-bound Air India aircraft returned to the London Heathrow airport when it was taxiing for takeoff, as a passenger who was issued the boarding pass failed to board the plane.

According to a PTI report, the flight AI 162 was already delayed by around 45 minutes before the aircraft moved to the taxiway. As the plane was taxiing, the crew came to know that one of the passengers who was issued the boarding pass did not board the aircraft.

“Flight AI 162, operating from London (Heathrow) to Delhi on September 21 returned to the gate shortly after pushback because a passenger who, despite having their boarding pass scanned and being marked as boarded, failed to board the aircraft,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.