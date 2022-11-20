Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Air India Express to soon commence flights to Bahrain, Dammam from Kerala

Air India Express to soon commence flights to Bahrain, Dammam from Kerala

1 min read . 06:22 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Air India Express would be starting two new international services from the State capital of Kerala to Dammam and Bahrain in the next two weeks

Air India Express would be starting two new international services from the State capital of Kerala to the Middle-East in the next two weeks

Within the next two weeks, Kerala's state capital will welcome two new Air India Express international flights to the Middle East. According to a release from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), the new flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would start on 1 December and 30 November, respectively.

Within the next two weeks, Kerala's state capital will welcome two new Air India Express international flights to the Middle East. According to a release from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), the new flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would start on 1 December and 30 November, respectively.

According to the press release, Air India Express would be the first airline to offer services between Thiruvananthapuram and Dammam; the other airline, Gulf Air, currently offers seven flights a week between Thiruvananthapuram and Bahrain.

According to the press release, Air India Express would be the first airline to offer services between Thiruvananthapuram and Dammam; the other airline, Gulf Air, currently offers seven flights a week between Thiruvananthapuram and Bahrain.

According to the release, the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight will leave from here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5:35 PM and arrive at its destination at 8:05 PM (local time). It added that it would leave Bahrain at 9.05 p.m. local time and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m.

According to the release, the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight will leave from here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5:35 PM and arrive at its destination at 8:05 PM (local time). It added that it would leave Bahrain at 9.05 p.m. local time and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m.

The flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam would leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5:35 and arrive at its destination at 8:25. (local time). According to the TIAL release, it would leave that location at 9.25 PM (local time) and arrive back at 5.05 AM.

The flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam would leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5:35 and arrive at its destination at 8:25. (local time). According to the TIAL release, it would leave that location at 9.25 PM (local time) and arrive back at 5.05 AM.

Booking for both flights has begun, according to TIAL, and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 180 passenger capacity will be used for the services.

Booking for both flights has begun, according to TIAL, and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 180 passenger capacity will be used for the services.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP