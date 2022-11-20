Air India Express to soon commence flights to Bahrain, Dammam from Kerala

Air India Express to soon commence flights to Bahrain, Dammam from Kerala1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Air India Express would be starting two new international services from the State capital of Kerala to the Middle-East in the next two weeks
Within the next two weeks, Kerala's state capital will welcome two new Air India Express international flights to the Middle East. According to a release from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), the new flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would start on 1 December and 30 November, respectively.
According to the press release, Air India Express would be the first airline to offer services between Thiruvananthapuram and Dammam; the other airline, Gulf Air, currently offers seven flights a week between Thiruvananthapuram and Bahrain.
According to the release, the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight will leave from here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5:35 PM and arrive at its destination at 8:05 PM (local time). It added that it would leave Bahrain at 9.05 p.m. local time and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 a.m.
The flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam would leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5:35 and arrive at its destination at 8:25. (local time). According to the TIAL release, it would leave that location at 9.25 PM (local time) and arrive back at 5.05 AM.
Booking for both flights has begun, according to TIAL, and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 180 passenger capacity will be used for the services.
(With inputs from PTI)
