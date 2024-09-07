Air India said on Saturday, “For international departures from Delhi, the check-in counter will now close 75 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time.”

"This adjustment from the previous 60-minute closure ensures a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all, allowing ample time for check-in procedures and security clearance even during busy periods," Air India wrote.

"We appreciate your cooperation in arriving at the airport well in advance of this new closure time," it added.

In August, Air India had said that effective September 10, 2024, check-in counters for International flights from Delhi Airport will close 75 minutes prior to flight departure.

The airline had then also requested passengers to report to check-in counters well on time.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

The Tata Group-owned airline commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday.

Earlier this year, the loss-making carrier started inducting A350 planes.

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the release said.

