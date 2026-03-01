Air India extends flight cancellations in UAE, Israel, others till 2 March amid Middle East tensions - Check full list

Tata-owned airline Air India has extended the suspension of flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2 March 2026 due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, while some flights to Europe have been cancelled, the airline informed on Sunday.

The announcement comes as several Middle East regions including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh, and Amman, experienced multiple loud explosions following a joint strike by the US and Israel aimed at Iran, according to reports. The attack led to the closure of airports and the cancellation of several flights across the region.

In a post shared on X, Air India informed, “In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026.”

Some flights cancelled to and from Europe, India Additionally, select flights to Europe scheduled on 2 March, 2026 have been cancelled, along with the scheduled return legs of these flights:

•AI117: Amritsar - Birmingham

•AI151/AI152: Delhi - Zurich

•AI157/AI158: Delhi - Copenhagen

•AI114: Birmingham - Delhi

What is the status of flights to North America and Europe? Flights to North America and Europe will continue as scheduled, utilising alternative Middle Eastern airspace, resulting in longer flying times. Flights to New York and Newark will include stops at Rome's Fiumicino Airport.

“All other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times. Additionally, flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport),” said Air India.

The airline further assured, “Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for 2 March 2026. We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time.”

Apologising for the disruption, the airline said, “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to affected guests and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details.”