Air India extends last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement for its staff till 31 May2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Air India on March this year made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year
Air India on Monday announced that it will extend the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement Scheme(VRS) for its employees till the end of this month. In a letter written by a top official of Air India, it mentioned that all eligible employees can opt for the VRS scheme till 31 May.
