In view of the prevailing violence in Manipur, a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state has been extended by Air India till today.

“AI will offer a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation* for all #AirIndia flights to/from Manipur, India till 8th May’23. Terms & Conditions apply," the carrier tweeted.

The airline started to offer these concessions on May 4.

Several state governments, including those in the country's northeastern part, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed his gratitude and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his constant support as the situation in the state continues to improve.

"As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I'm thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further violence is taken place in the State. The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation. @PMOIndia @JPNadda @sambitswaraj @AShardaDevi @crpfindia @BSF_India @adgpi," the Manipur CM said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions, and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts.

Starting Sunday, there has been some relaxation in curfew for people to be able to purchase essential items.

The violence erupted in the state last week after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.