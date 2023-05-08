Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, and cancellation charges for all Manipur flights. Know more1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Several state governments, including those in the country's northeastern part, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur
In view of the prevailing violence in Manipur, a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state has been extended by Air India till today.
