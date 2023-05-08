"As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I'm thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further violence is taken place in the State. The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation. @PMOIndia @JPNadda @sambitswaraj @AShardaDevi @crpfindia @BSF_India @adgpi," the Manipur CM said in a tweet.

