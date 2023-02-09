Air India finalises order for around 250 aircraft with Airbus: Report
- Since 2005, Air India has not purchased any aircraft and the last order was for 111 aircraft whose deal was worth $10.8 billion.
With an aim to expand its operations as well as fleet, the Tata group-owned Air India has finalised an order for around 250 aircraft with Airbus.
