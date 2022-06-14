Air India fined ₹10L for denying boarding to passengers without compensation: DGCA2 min read . 03:00 PM IST
- Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers, DGCA said
Air India has been fined to the tune of ₹10 lakh by DGCA for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and not providing mandatory compensation to them later for the same.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) statement reads, "A series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show-cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded."
According to the regulator, Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers.
"To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh," it noted.
"In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue - failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA," it added.
Last month, the competent authority in DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Indigo in the matter of the special child offloading case in Ranchi. The ruling came after the controversy over IndiGo denying to permit a specially-abled boy to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was in a visible panic.
The civil aviation regulator also issued guidelines for airlines regarding specially-abled passengers. The draft rules issued by the DGCA last month stated: "Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability."
"However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take the appropriate call," it mentioned.
The regulator has asked the public to send in their comments about the draft rules by July 2, after which it will issue the final rules.
