NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India Ltd's first flight carrying stranded Indians from abroad will reach New Delhi from Singapore on 8 May, according to the airline's evacuation schedule.

No-frills subsidiary Air India Express, in a separate operation, will later today evacuate about 179 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi and fly them to Kochi.

AI-381 will leave Singapore at 8.35 am local time, on Friday, and will reach New Delhi at 11.35 am (Indian standard time). The national carrier will also operate two flights from Riyadh and Dhaka on Friday, which will land at Calicut and New Delhi respectively.

The flight from Singapore will have the capacity to carry about 250 passengers, an Air India official said.

The airline will operate evacuation flights from Dhaka, London, Kaula Lumpur, San Francisco, and Kuwait on 9 May. This will be followed by flights from Riyadh, London, Dhaka, Singapore, Manila and New York on 10 May.

A copy of Air India's evacuation schedule has been reviewed by Mint.

A total of 41 flights will be operated by Air India from different foreign countries like the UK, the US, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines, among others, under the 'Vande Bharat mission', to bring stranded Indians home, according to the airline's evacuation schedule.

As many as 15,000 Indians are expected to be brought back on these repatriation flights from 12 countries, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had said earlier this week, adding that over 200,000 Indians stranded abroad have expressed their interest in coming back.

Those being brought back on Air India planes will have to pay ₹100,000 if they are coming from the US, about ₹20,000 for those coming from Singapore, and about ₹12,000 for people from Bangladesh.

The evacuation mission has been delayed by a day due to mandatory medical checks for the crew operating these aircraft.

At present, only Air India is operating such repatriation flights. Private airlines may be allowed to operate similar flights later, depending on the need, aviation minister Puri had said.

