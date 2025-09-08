Air India flight aborts landing due to unstabilised approach, lands safely in second attempt

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborted landing due to an unstabilised approach on Monday evening but later made a safe landing in its second attempt.

"The aircraft touched down, but took off and started flying again. The pilot announced that some landing parameters were not achieved, so the aircraft was doing a go-around. After the go-around, the aircraft landed back safely in Delhi," a passenger, who was onboard the flight AI 2910, told PTI.

The flight AI 2910 discontinued with landing and performed a routine go-around at Delhi airport as per standard protocols, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely in its second attempt, and all passengers and crew have disembarked," the airline said.

The flight was operated with an A320-neo aircraft, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

On Friday, Air India Express flight 1028, which was operating from Delhi to Indore, made a priority landing at Indore Airport after the pilot detected a technical snag, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India’s progress Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Sunday wrote letters to employees, highlighting the airline's progress in performance, customer experience, and network growth, while reaffirming the company's commitment to transparency and cultural transformation, reported news agency ANI.

"Like all airlines, we faced a variety of operational scenarios--some of which were under our control, and some that were not," the CEO wrote, referring to the crisis the airline faced following the AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

"When the spotlight was on us, it was crucial to offer timely, clear and accurate information and the right context," he wrote in the letters disseminated via e-mail.

He acknowledged that Air India had deliberately been "more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small."

While this had temporarily increased news coverage, he emphasised that in the context of Air India's scale and size, the incidence rate was "entirely normal."