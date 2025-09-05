Air India flight AI 473 with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi onboard diverted to Kolkata ‘due to bad weather’

An Air India flight AI 473 with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi onboard diverted to Kolkata ‘due to bad weather’ on September 5, Friday. Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan confirmed the diversion of the plane carrying Odisha CM and said that the Air India flight landed in Kolkata "due to bad weather."

“The CM had boarded Air India flight (AI 473), which took off from Kolkata airport and was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport at 1:00 pm,” he added.

After five-day tour to Delhi, Mohan Charan Majhi was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport around 9:45 am today. However, due to inclement weather the plane could not make scheduled landing in Odisha's capital and had to take timely decision of making successful landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport of Kolkata.

“The flight could not land at the airport here, and was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather,” PTI quoted Odisha’s Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra as saying.

Similar incidents: Earlier on Thursday, an Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after it suffered a bird hit. An eagle struck the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, an airline official said.

The airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the passengers.

“The bird hit happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway...” the official told PTI.

On September 31, an Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to return to the capital on 31 August after pilots reported a fire indication in one of its engines shortly after take-off. The aircraft, operating as Flight AI2913, landed safely back at Delhi airport with all passengers and crew unharmed.

According to Air India, the cockpit crew received a fire alert in the right engine soon after departure from Delhi. Following international aviation protocols, the pilots declared a Mayday emergency with Air Traffic Control, signalling immediate danger.

However, once the situation was stabilised, the alert was downgraded to PAN-PAN, which denotes urgency without imminent threat.