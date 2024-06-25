London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat at Cochin airport, no explosives found and suspect in police custody

A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat but no explosives were found after extensive security checks, The flight AI 149 proceeded as scheduled.

Security personnel found no explosives on the aircraft, concluded that there was no danger and allowed it to proceed as planned, the official statement said.
An Air India flight on its way from Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to London Gatwick Airport received a bomb threat on June 25, leading to extensive checks on the aircraft, according to a PTI report citing an airport official.

The spokesperson added that a man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities.

The Turn of Events

The Air India call centre in Mumbai got a bomb threat call early on June 25 about AI flight 149 bound for London from Cochin. The alert was communicated to the Air India office in Cochin and the Airport at 1.22 am.

Following the alert, as per established protocols, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened at CIAL. The threat was assessed and declared specific.

The Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems also conducted thorough security checks; and the aircraft was moved to an isolated parking point as per recommendations from the Cochin Airport BTAC.

The aircraft was thoroughly checked and subsequently cleared for flight, with check-in process completed by 10:30 am and on schedule departure at 11:50 am.

Caller Identified, Being Investigated

Efforts were made to identify the caller who reported the threat to the Mumbai call center, and he was identified as 29-year-old Suhaib.

A native of Kondotty in Malappuram district of Kerala, Suhaib was set to travel on the flight in question. He was apprehanded by the ASG at Cochin Airport's international departure terminal during check-in with his wife and daughter.

“He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

