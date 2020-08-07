Kozhikode: Before official rescue teams rushed to scour for injured passengers under the rubble of the airport crash site in Kerala's Malappuram, dozens of curious local residents rushed to the scene in heavy rains to lend a helping hand. Some of them said they had to rush to hospitals unconscious and severely injured passengers in their own taxis and quickly-arranged ambulances, possibly even saving the life of many.

Emotions are also running high because the plane was an evacuation flight from Dubai, offering the most vulnerable sections of the diaspora population an exit from the covid-19 induced distress. Every third house in Malappuram, where the airport is located, is said to have a migrant who lives or works in the Gulf region, as per official estimates. About 10% of Kerala's total 34 million population is in the Gulf, most of them from Malappuram and adjoining Kozhikode districts.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the plane had a total of 184 boarded passengers (189 had booked tickets), including 10 kids, 128 men and 46 women.

At least 12 had taken the flight out of a medical emergency or were pregnant, four came down for their own or family members' wedding, going by the passenger list. Some 20 returned out of job loss, and nearly 60 had returned because they were either stranded as a tourist or visitor in Dubai, as per the list.

A witness, who works near the Calicut International Airport, better known as Karipur airport, said he rushed to the scene when he came to know from Whatsapp about the plane swerving and falling off the table-top runway.

"It was heavily raining here for sometime. Many had gone home early, paying heed to the advise of the state government about heavy rains today and tomorrow," he said, requesting not to be named. "By the time I reached, the flight was split into two pieces right at the center," he said.

Another person who visited the site, Basheer, said all airport prepaid taxis were called back to the airport by their driver networks to rush the injured to the hospitals. "At first, many of the injured were admitted to nearby Mercy hospital.

As of 10 pm, Kerala's WhatsApp groups were flooded with ordinary people sending frantic messages to their peer networks, requesting to identify the victims as they were being ferried to the hospitals. "Asalamu Alaikum. This is Noufal here. Please spread this message to maximum people. We are carrying in this ambulance a Ponnani resident Henna and her two-year-old daughter. We will be at Calicut Medical College. Please let her kin contact her immediately," said such a voice clip.

The tragedy is a double-whammy for the state, as it was reeling under a similar rescue operation from a landslide location in Idukki district. The landslide occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning and is suspected to have killed at least 15 people, while some 50 more are still feared to be trapped in the mudslide.

Most of the rescuers said they had to carry severely injured and unconscious passengers. "The person I had just taken in the ambulance was severely injured, we suspect he must be dead by now because he was not moving at all. Another person was only mildly injured," said a witness, requesting not to be named.

Shijith, a photographer stationed at General Medical College in Kozhikode district since the events started unfolding, says he has barely enough courage to witness the scenes. The hospital is where most of the worst injured patients are being admitted. "Out in the heavy rains, ambulances keep on coming and returning from the hospital. Only those in the critical state are admitted to the medical college. Nearly 24 ambulances have come in the last half an hour or so. None of the patients were conscious," he said.

