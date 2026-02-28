Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Mumbai as Israel closes airspace amid attack on Iran

Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv has been diverted to Mumbai after Israel closed its airspace amid an attack on Iran.

“AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew,” an Air India Spokesperson told ANI.

According to PTI, the flight is being diverted to Mumbai.

Air India said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety.

“We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” the airline added.

Why did Israel close its airspace? Israel closed their airspace after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government launched “preventive” airstrikes on Tehran. The Israeli Ministry said the country closed its airspace on Saturday, February 28, after security developments.

Israel has asked its citizens to stay away from airports, saying that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume.

The Iranian government also shut down its airspace following the attacks, AP reported. Neighbouring Iraq also closed its airspace, according to the Ministry of Transport.

US-Israel strike on Iran The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital. Roads to Khamenei's compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital.

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran's military, symbols of government and intelligence targets, an official briefed on the operation told the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach US and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”

Trump acknowledged that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying “that often happens in war.”

Iran to retaliate Tehran is preparing for retaliation, an Iranian official told Reuters, adding that the response will be crushing.

Israel issued a nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launched missiles. Iran had warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.