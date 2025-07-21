Subscribe

Mumbai-bound Air India flight skids off runway during landing amid heavy rainfall, three tyres burst

Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi to Mumbai experienced a runway excursion during heavy rain, causing minor damage to the main runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and the secondary runway is now operational.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Jul 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Air India flight, AI2744, from Kochi to Mumbai on Monday witnessed heavy rain while landing and it led to runway excursion after touchdown. According to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), airport's main runway sustained minor damages.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing the situation, PTI cited a source as saying. Three tyres burst upon the landing of the flight, HT reported, mentioning the source.

An Air India spokesperson said all passengers and crew members were disembarked safely at the gate. The aircraft arrived nearly at 9.27 am, following which emergency teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

“Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority,” Air India spokesperson stated.

“An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe,” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport spokesperson said.

 

Mumbai-bound AI flight's tyre
Second Runway operational

The spokesperson added, “There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority.”

 
