Air India Express Sharjah-bound flight faces mid-air emergency, lands safely after circling over Trichy for 2 hours

Many social media users took to X to pray for the safety of over 140 passengers travelling aboard the Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight on Friday. A social media user shared visual of “people cheering as the Air India Trichy-Sharjah flight safely made an emergency landing” on Friday.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah landed safely.
The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah landed safely.(HT_PRINT)

An Air India Express flight, carrying 140 passengers from Tirchy to Sharjah, faced mid-air emergency on Friday. According to reports, the flight experienced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and was "rounding in air space to decrease the fuel”.

The flight landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport later on Friday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport.”

Also Read | IAF chopper makes emergency landing in water-logged area in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

The ministry further informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was monitoring the situation. “The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode,” the ministry said.

Many on social posted visuals of the moment when the flight landed safely at the Trichy airport. Mint could not independently verify the videos.

Air India Express mid-air crisis

Flight IX613 encountered a landing gear issue after it took off from Trichy airport.

An India Today report cited Trichy airport director as saying that the pilot alerted the air station about the hydraulic failure. The hydraulic system failure is a crucial component for controlling key functions such as the landing gear, brakes, and flaps.

 

Also Read | ICG ALH helicopter with 4 crew makes emergency landing at sea, 3 missing

“The airport director conveyed there was no reason to worry, and the flight would be able to land safely,” the Trichy District Collector was quoted as saying.

The plane was expected to land without using its landing gear. "Earlier, fuel dumping was being considered to make the plane lighter," the report added.

The aircraft has been reportedly circling over Trichy airspace for more than an hour to burn off excess fuel before attempting a safe landing.

"More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders are placed at the airport to make sure no big accident occurs," Airport Director Gopalakrishnan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Also Read | Japanese fighter jets make emergency landing

Air India Express emergency: Social media users pray, laud pilot

Many social media users took to X to pray for the safety of over 140 passengers travelling aboard the Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight on Friday.

A user posted on X, “Keep the 147 people of #AirIndia Express flight IX613 in your prayers🙏🏻 The AI flight from #Trichy to #Sharjah has encountered a landing gear issue. The aircraft is currently making circles to burn the fuel. Preparations are being made for an emergency landing , 18 ambulances and several firefighters are on standby. Please pray for the safe landing 🙏🏽”

Also Read | Air India Express flight ’emergency landing’ at Tiruchira Tiruchirappally

Another user shared visual of “people cheering as the Air India Trichy-Sharjah flight safely made an emergency landing at the Trichy airport after it encountered a technical snag mid-air.”

After the flight's safe landing, several lauded the pilot with funky memes. "Salute to the pilot for the successful landing," a user wrote on X. "Credit to Air India Express and their pilots for the safe landing. Glad everyone’s safe," said another user.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
