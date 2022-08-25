Air India flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata2 min read . 05:40 AM IST
The Delhi-bound Air India flight was flying from Sydney.
On August 24, an emergency landing was conducted in Kolkata when a 50-year-old passenger reported feeling out of breath, according to airport officials. It was The an Air India flight from Sydney headed for Delhi.
Before departing for Delhi, the flight with 159 passengers on board stayed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4:50 PM to 6:50 PM. The passenger was admitted into a hospital in Kolkata.
In July, Air India Express's flight from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was noticed in the cabin mid-flight, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.
Authorities claimed that one of the vents in the forward galley was the source of the burning smell; as a result, the pilots diverted the aircraft to Muscat, where it made a safe landing. Officials stated that the event is being investigated by the DGCA.
Air India earlier selected technology company RateGain to provide its product called 'AirGain' that will assist in dynamically adjusting ticket prices with real-time, accurate and high-quality airfare data, a statement said on Wednesday.
Tata Group-owned Air India maintains a fleet of 113 planes that operate over 500 daily flights, its statement noted.
"AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price change and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities," it said.
Airlines gain competitive intelligence by analyzing market data in real-time, it added.
AirGain’s ability to track historical trends and fare changes on the most-profitable routes makes it easy for revenue and commercial teams to stay on top of every market development, the statement said.
(With PTI inputs)
