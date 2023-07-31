Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Melbourne due to medical emergency. Details here2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:20 AM IST
One passenger was feeling unwell and as per the suggestion by an onboard doctor, the passenger needed to be hospitalised.
A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour, an airline official said as reported by PTI. The incident happened on Sunday morning.
