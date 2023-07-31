A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour, an airline official said as reported by PTI. The incident happened on Sunday morning.

The official said that one passenger was feeling unwell and as per the suggestion by an onboard doctor, the passenger needed to be hospitalised. Since it was a medical emergency, the flight which was airborne for a little over one hour returned to Melbourne in the morning, the official added.

Later, Flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members and later landed at Delhi airport in the evening at around 9.30 pm.

Earlier on 28 July, a Paris-bound Air India flight had returned to the Delhi airport shortly after the take-off, following a sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway after departure. In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 1418 hours.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC's information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," it said.

Meanwhile, the carrier has announced plans to start several international flights in near future. It said it will start direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from 15 September. The airline already operates flights between Kolkata and Dhaka.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, is on the revival path, according to the airline. In one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline, in February, the company announced that it will buy 470 narrow-body and wide-body planes from Airbus and Boeing, with the total deal value estimated to be worth USD 80 billion.

Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body A350 planes, from European aviation major Airbus, and 220 planes from US aircraft maker Boeing under separate deals.

(With inputs from agenies)