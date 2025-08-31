Air India flight to Indore returns to Delhi over ‘fire indication’ | Details here

An Air India flight bound for Indore returned to Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, shortly after takeoff, after the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine, the airline said.

Air India said that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection. Passengers are being moved to a different aircraft, which will soon operate the flight to Indore.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," an Air India spokesperson said.

Following standard procedures, the cockpit crew decided to shut down the engine and returned safely to Delhi, where the flight landed without any issues.

The airline said the air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has been duly informed of the incident.

The latest incident comes days after a flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted takeoff and returned to the bay on Friday due to "operational" reasons, PTI reported on August 22.

Air India said in a statement that alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination.

"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back," the statement added.

"Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," the statement added.

DGCA flags 51 deficiencies in Air India operations These incident comes weeks after a report by the DGCA flagged 51 safety deficiencies in Tata Group-owned Air India's operations, reported ANI.

The report is based on an inspection conducted between 1st and 3rd July at Air India's main base.

The internal surveillance report revealed significant failures in multiple areas, including flight dispatch, crew rostering, simulator training, digital record-keeping, and cabin crew procedures.