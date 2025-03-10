Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
An Air India flight bound for New York returned to Mumbai after crew received a security threat. The flight had been airborne for about four hours. The aircraft was above Azerbaijan when it had to return to Mumbai.
Mandatory security checks were carried out by security agencies upon landing.
A statement released by an Air India spokesperson said the flight has been rescheduled for March 11 at 5 am. All passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals and other assistance until then, the statement said.
“A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 Hrs (local time). The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 Hrs of 11 March 2025, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew,” the statement from Air India spokesperson read.
NDTV had earlier reported it to be a bomb threat and that the Boeing 777 aircraft had over 300 passengers and 19 crew onboard.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
