Air India flight with 78 people evacuated from Afghanistan

Premium With Tuesday's evacuation, the number of people brought back to Delhi reached over 800 since August 16.

1 min read . 12:04 PM IST

The group along with three copies of the Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, was airlifted from Kabul to Dushanbe by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday