SAN FRANCISCO : Air India flight AI173 with 80 passengers from India landed at San Francisco airport, United States of America on Friday (local time).

This is the first flight to land in the US today after 48 days.

As coronavirus pandemic continues, the repatriation is being carried out under India's massive evacuation effort named 'Vande Bharat Mission', which began on Thursday.

Today on the second day of the mission three flights landed in India. An Air India flight AI 381, carrying 234 passengers, landed in New Delhi from Singapore. An AI 1242 flight from Dhaka landed in Srinagar and the third flight from Riyadh touched down in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, 64 flights and three Navy ships will repatriate nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

