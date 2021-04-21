Air India flights to and from the United Kingdom has been cancelled between 24th to 30th April due to the fresh restrictions imposed by the UK, the national carrier informed on Wednesday. "Passengers who were to travel between India & UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to the UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April 2021," Air India said on Twitter.

#FlyAI : Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly.(2/2) — Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021

Air India will soon update the passengers regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers.

Air India further informed that between 24th to 30th April 2021, it will start a process to schedule once a week flight to the UK from Delhi and Mumbai.

(2/2)Between 24th to 30th April '21 we are in a process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels . — Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021





Information regarding the same will also be updated on our website and social media channels.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.