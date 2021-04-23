All Air India flights to Canada have been cancelled until 21 May after the restrictions announced by the Regulatory Authority of Canada amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases.

"In view of the restrictions announced by Regulatory Authority of Canada, flights to Vancouver and Toronto are cancelled: for Vancouver - April 25 to May 2, Toronto April 24 to May 22," Air India said on Twitter

#FlyAI : 𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄

In view of the restrictions announced by Regulatory Authority of Canada,flts to Vancouver & Toronto are cancelled:



Vancouver

25th Apr-21st May'21



Toronto

24th Apr-22nd May'21



Further information on waivers & refund will be updated shortly. — Air India (@airindiain) April 23, 2021

Air India will soon update the passengers regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers.

The development came soon after Canada on Thursday said it is banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days.

Canadian health minister Patty Hajdu said half the people who are testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Canada by airplane came from India. Flights from India account for about one-fifth of the country's air traffic.

There's also a disproportionately higher number of positive cases among those travelling on flights from Pakistan, she said.

“It makes sense to pause travel from that region while our scientists and researchers better understand the variants of interest," Hajdu said.

There are more than 1 million people who live in Canada who have Indian descent. There are 100,000 Canadians who have Pakistani ancestry.

Cases in India

Meanwhile, 3,32,730 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across India, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,263,695, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

The graph of daily new cases has gone up again, with the country clocking in over 3 lakh for the second day in a row.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally. The state reported 67,468 new infections on Thursday. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

The virus seems to be spreading faster across the country than in the first wave.

There were 317 districts—or 44% of all districts—that reported more than 1,000 new cases in the past seven days. Further, there are 70 districts, across 16 states, where the number of new weekly cases exceeded 5,000 in the past week.

A month ago, the number of such districts was just nine, all in Maharashtra.

On the death toll front, 2,263 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities in the country now stand at 1,86,920.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.