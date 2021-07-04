Air India flyer seeks damages over data breach

“Now that my client does not have any control over personal information as the same is stolen, it violates my client's right to privacy and right to be forgotten as this loss of control over his personal data has led to a loss of my client's informational autonomy, which is guaranteed as a fundamental right by the Supreme Court in Justice K.S. Puttuswamy (Retd.) & Anr. Vs. Union of India & Ors," the notice said.