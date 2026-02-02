Air India grounds flight after pilot reports possible defect with fuel control switch of Boeing 787-8 aircraft

Tata Group-owned full-service airline, Air India, on Monday, 2 February 2026, said that the aircraft operator has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch, according to an official company response.

Air India spokesperson, in an official response to Mint, said that after the airline received information about the possible defect, the company grounded the aircraft and is now involving Boeing to get the concerns checked on a priority basis.

“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” said Air India spokesperson.

Air India informs DGCA The airline also said that the information about the same has been relayed to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after the pilot's concerns.

According to the airline's response, Air India had earlier checked all the fuel control switches on all the Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet, as per the DGCA directive.

The company also assured its passengers that the safety of all the people on board, including the crew, remains as Air India's top priority.

“The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” the spokesperson said.