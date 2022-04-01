Air India grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal

Air India grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members
Air India has grounded two cabin crew members for mistakenly serving a non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger on a Tokyo-Delhi flight on March 25.
A video of a passenger shows, who had booked a Jain veg meal, speaking to two crew members of the airline. While the passenger accepted their reasoning that they might not have served him non-veg 'intentionally', he pointed out that the crew members took the incident casually.
When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.
The airline said among the 80 passengers, 11 special meals were served as requested at the time of booking. As per the airline's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), special meals are stored in separate ovens to eliminate the possibility of getting mixed up. The airline said the meals are labelled by the caterer and the same cannot be opened and checked before serving.
The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident.
