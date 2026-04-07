Air India Group releases flight schedule for 8 April, to connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other Gulf cities - Details inside

Air India Group, on Tuesday, announced that Air India and Air India Express together would operate multiple scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Wednesday, 8 April.

As per Air India's release posted on X, the Tata Group-owned airline's ad-hoc operations would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah airports in UAE with Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and major Indian hubs.

The flights are “subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time,” Air India said in its release.

Which are the scheduled flights? Air India Group's scheduled flights would connect Muscat, Jeddah with Delhi, Mumbai, and the following cities – as mentioned in the release:

Gulf nations have been pushed to the brink – after Iran retaliated in response to US, Israel's joint strikes on the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai among other key hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

The ongoing conflict is now over a month old, and shows no signs of easing.

India activates helpline numbers, citizens in Iran to remain indoors as Trump warns Tehran On Tuesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory and shared helpline numbers for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington DC.

"In view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to stay put where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements," the MEA advisory read.

The advisory came amid a stern warning issued to Iran by US President Donald Trump, who has warned the former of obliterating their entire civilisation if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz by the deadline he has given.