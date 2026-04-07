Air India Group releases flight schedule for 8 April, to connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other Gulf cities - Details inside

Air India Group, on Tuesday, announced that Air India and Air India Express together would operate multiple scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Wednesday, 8 April.

As per Air India's release posted on X, the Tata Group-owned airline's ad-hoc operations would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah airports in UAE with Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and major Indian hubs.

The flights are “subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time,” Air India said in its release.

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Which are the scheduled flights? Air India Group's scheduled flights would connect Muscat, Jeddah with Delhi, Mumbai, and the following cities – as mentioned in the release:

Gulf nations have been pushed to the brink – after Iran retaliated in response to US, Israel's joint strikes on the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai among other key hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

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The ongoing conflict is now over a month old, and shows no signs of easing.

India activates helpline numbers, citizens in Iran to remain indoors as Trump warns Tehran On Tuesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory and shared helpline numbers for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington DC.

"In view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to stay put where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements," the MEA advisory read.

The advisory came amid a stern warning issued to Iran by US President Donald Trump, who has warned the former of obliterating their entire civilisation if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz by the deadline he has given.

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In a message on his social media platform TruthSocial, the US President said on Tuesday, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

About the Author Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More ✕ Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.



Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.



When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.