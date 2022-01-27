It's official! Tatas take back their Maharaja

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Air India handover: The move marks a homecoming for debt-laden Air India, which was originally launched in 1932 by Tata Group’s former Chairman JRD Tata as the nation's first carrier
69 years after it was nationalised, the Maharaja has finally returned to the Tata Group, India's biggest conglomerate. It took over two decades and three attempts for the Centre to finally handover its flagship national carrier Air India.
The successful conclusion of the deal, the country's first major privatisation in nearly two decades, is a big victory for the Narendra Modi government.
The move also marks a homecoming for debt-laden Air India, which was originally launched in 1932 by Tata Group’s former Chairman JRD Tata as the nation's first carrier, flying mail between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay.
After the handover of Air India, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan said, “We're totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline."
Now, the Tata Group will reportedly make big changes and focus on improving Air India's On-Time-Performance. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time.
Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew. Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, according to reports.
A recorded message of industrialist Ratan Tata will also be played out on board in all Air India aircraft.
