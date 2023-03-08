Air India has 15% of its total 1,825 pilots as female pilots2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:34 PM IST
- Air India, along with Air India Express and AirAsia India, has scheduled more than 90 all-women crew flights, and the carriers have been operating these all-women crew flights on international and domestic routes since March 1
To mark the International Women's Day, the Tata Group-owned Air India said that 15 per cent of its 1,825 pilots are women pilots, making it an airline with the largest number of female pilots.
