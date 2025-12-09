Air India hiring pilots amid IndiGo crisis: Roles, eligibility, last date to apply and other details

Tata Group-owned Air India has announced an immediate pilot hiring drive for its Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 fleet in a move that highlights the intensifying competition to scout cockpit talent.
In a notification issued on Monday, Air India invited applications from experienced pilots to fly its aircraft.
The Air India pilot hiring drive comes amid a massive crisis faced by rival IndiGo, which resulted in mass IndiGo flight cancellations over the past week. The IndiGo flight cancellations are still going on, eight days after it began, largely owing to the DGCA's new FDTL norms.
The Air India pilot hiring alert was notified on the airline's Instagram page. “The sky isn't the limit it's just the beginning,” Air India said in its post.
Here is everything you need to know about Air India pilot hiring drive.
It invited applications from experienced type rated Pilots in Command (PIC) for the A320 fleet. For the B737 fleet, experienced type rated and non-type rated Pilots in Command can apply.
The last date to apply for the Air India hiring drive for pilots is 22 December, the airline said in its notification.
Stages of selection for the Air India pilot jobs are —
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.