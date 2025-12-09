Air India hiring pilots amid IndiGo crisis: Roles, eligibility, last date to apply and other details

Tata Group-owned Air India has announced an immediate pilot hiring drive for its Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 fleet in a move that highlights the intensifying competition to scout cockpit talent.

In a notification issued on Monday, Air India invited applications from experienced pilots to fly its aircraft.

The Air India pilot hiring drive comes amid a massive crisis faced by rival IndiGo, which resulted in mass IndiGo flight cancellations over the past week. The IndiGo flight cancellations are still going on, eight days after it began, largely owing to the DGCA's new FDTL norms.

The Air India pilot hiring alert was notified on the airline's Instagram page. “The sky isn't the limit it's just the beginning,” Air India said in its post.

Here is everything you need to know about Air India pilot hiring drive.

Air India hiring pilots: What are the posts? It invited applications from experienced type rated Pilots in Command (PIC) for the A320 fleet. For the B737 fleet, experienced type rated and non-type rated Pilots in Command can apply.

What is the last date to apply? The last date to apply for the Air India hiring drive for pilots is 22 December, the airline said in its notification.

Eligibility for A320 fleet For applying to the post of experienced type rated PIC — Applicants must have a valid A320 PIC endorsement.

They must have an experience of flying a minimum of 100 hours as PIC on an A320 family aircraft.

The maximum age limit is 62 years.

The candidates should possess certificate of incident/ accident-free record, breath analyzer and details of enforcement action, if any, taken against the license holder in the preceding three years by DGCA.

Eligibility for B737 fleet For applying to the post of experienced type rated PIC, P1s meeting these requirements may apply — Pilots must have valid B737 PIC endorsement.

Must fly a minimum of 100 PIC hours on B737 family aircraft.

Maximum age limit – 62 years.

Non-Type Rated P1s Captain with minimum 500 hours on Commercial Jets OR

Captain with total flying experience of 3000 hours, airline experience of 1000 hours on Turboprop and minimum 500 hours as PIC with Scheduled Operator OR

Captain with total flying experience of 3000 hours, airline experience of 1000 hours on Turboprop and minimum 1500 hours as PIC on Non-scheduled Operator with a AUW exceeding 15 tons OR

Captain with minimum 500 hours on Military Jets > 70 Tons. (IL-76, C-17, B777, PC-3 Orion)

Maximum age limit – 60 years Air India jobs: What are the stages of selection? Stages of selection for the Air India pilot jobs are —