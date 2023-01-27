Air India inches closer to seal half of jumbo plane order3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Reuters exclusive Air India has completed half of an order for nearly 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International
Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
