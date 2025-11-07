Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet warn of delays, longer wait times as Delhi airport faces tech glitch

Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet airlines on Friday, November 7, warned of delays and longer wait times as Delhi airport faced tech glitch, with at least 100 flights delayed in morning at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Delhi Airport took to X and said, “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”