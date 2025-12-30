Air India, IndiGo warn of impact on flight schedules amid IMD's dense fog forecast in Delhi, North India on Dec 31

Dense fog is expected to continue blanketing the national capital on Wednesday, which is New Year’s Eve, leading to reduced visibility. In view of the conditions, several airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGO, India’s largest and most dominant airline, in a post on X wrote: "Dense fog across the northern belt continues to persist, causing reduced visibility and ongoing disruptions to flight schedules.

We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via https://t.co/nTbt4mrMOX. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through [https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html](https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html). As fog may also affect road traffic, keeping a little additional time in hand for your drive may help make your journey more comfortable.”

Tata Group-owned Air India said: “Due to forecasts of dense fog and low visibility across Delhi and Northern India tomorrow morning, we anticipate impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across our network. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to our passengers (learn more about our disruption management initiatives here https://t.co/u2zkTxXZRc.

This includes planned cancellation of some morning flights most likely to be affected by fog, with advance information to passengers to avoid prolonged and uncertain waits at the airports. In the event of any unexpected delay, diversio,n or cancellation of flights, our airport teams will remain at your service to extend necessary assistance and support.”

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has designated the period from December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog season, cautioning that fog-related disruptions are likely to remain frequent during this period.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to dense fog during the morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from a maximum of around 23 degrees Celsius to a minimum of about 8 degrees Celsius. The weather agency has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain on New Year’s Day.

