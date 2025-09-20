Air India issues advisory as cyberattack disrupts check-in systems at Heathrow airport in London

Air India issued an advisory urging passengers flying to London from India to complete their web check-ins before arriving at the airports, after a cyberattack at a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations at major European airports including Heathrow, on Saturday.

"A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience.

Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience," Air India stated in its advisory.

Cyberattack hits European Airports Air India's advisory comes after major European Airports including London's Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin, reported flight delays and cancellations on Saturday after a cyberattack at a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations.

According to a report by The Independent, at least four flights were cancelled at the Brussels Airport on Saturday, following the cyberattack.

Aviation watchdog Eurocontrol said airlines had been asked to cancel half their flights to and from the airport between 4:00 am GMT on Saturday and 2:00 am GMT on Sunday because of the incident, reported BBC.

Which services have been affected? Brussels Airport said the cyberattack disrupted automated systems, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures.

Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, said the cyberattack was affecting “select airports,” impacting electronic customer check-in and baggage drop.

So far, London's Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin Airport have warned of delays and flight cancellations.

Meanwhile EasyJet said it does not expect a system issue affecting airports including Heathrow and Brussels to impact its flight schedule for the rest of Saturday.

