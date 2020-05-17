Air India issues clarification, says domestic flights only after govt directives

Air India issues clarification, says domestic flights only after govt directives1 min read . 17 May 2020
Air India said the flight bookings are currently closed and would resume only after the receipt of directions from the government
The Air India on Sunday issued a clarification regarding news on the resumption of domestic flights amid the nationwide lockdown 3.0 restriction.
The airlines said the flight bookings are currently closed and would resume only after the receipt of directions from the government.
"The Flight bookings are currently closed & will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India", Air India said.
"The WhatsApp message circulating on social media platform is an internal email. The content of this massage is misunderstood and are being misrepresented in various media reports. Commencement of commercial domestic and international flights is not in purview of the airlines", Air India said.
The airlines requested passengers to follow ministry of civil aviation, Air India twitter handles and respective websites for official announcement regarding the resumption of flight operations.
