In a massive cyber-attack on Air India 's data processor, 10 years' worth of the national carrier's customer data including credit cards, passports and phone numbers have been leaked.

Air India's passenger service system provider SITA faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February this year leading to a leak of personal data of 4.5 million passengers -- which included passengers of the national carrier -- from across the world, the airline said in an official statement on Friday.

"SITA PSS our data processor of the passenger service system (which is responsible for storing and processing of personal information of the passengers) had recently been subjected to a cybersecurity attack leading to personal data leak of certain passengers. This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world," Air India said.

"While we had received the first notification in this regard from our data processor on 25.02.2021, we would like to clarify that the identity of the affected data subjects was only provided to us by our data processor on 25.03.2021 and 5.04.2021," it added.

"The breach involved personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 3rd February 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (but no passwords data were affected) as well as credit cards data. However, in respect of this last type of data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor," the airline said.

The company has also provided an email id and phone number if a customer wants to obtain more information regarding the data breach.

In an email to customers, it said, "If you wish to obtain more information, you can contact: Mr Deepak Sangwan, on email id aidata.helpdesk@airindia.in Phone Number 01242641415 or visit the website http://www.airindia.in/images/pdf/Data-Breach-Notification.pdf."

"Timings- 9am to 6pm (Indian standard time IST) from Monday to Saturday," it added.

